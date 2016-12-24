PM Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit: From Metro project to ‘jal-pujan’ at Shivaji memorial; here is all you need to know

PM Modi, on his visit to the economic capital of the country, proposed the formation of a statue of the great Marathi warrior Shivaji. (PTI)

Amid continuing political chaos across the country following the implementation of the demonetisation policy, after which there had been a ban on old currency notes of higher denomination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, today, laid the foundation stone of Rs 3,600 crore for the Chatrapati Shivaji memorial in Mumbai. As the Prime Minister inaugurated the Maratha warrior king’s memorial and also proposed the formation of a statue of Shivaji of the height 309 feet, here are all the details of PM Modi’s visit to Mumbai and the new initiatives he took.

Amid political uproar, gradually getting more heated up, with opposition leaders slamming the Prime Minister and the central government over the implementation of the note-ban policy, PM Modi, on his visit to the economic capital of the country, proposed the formation of a statue of the great Marathi warrior Shivaji, of a height slightly more than that of the Statue of Liberty. The project which is expected to be completed by 2019, will cost the Maharashtra government a gross of about 36 billion rupees ($530 million) for the statue.

#ShivSmarak will be an engineering marvel & would create visual motivational impact and to make this iconic structure as knowledge centre. pic.twitter.com/QwV40NQ3GH — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 24, 2016

The Prime Minister’s visit to Mumbai also holds political significance citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections to be held within a few months from now. Apart from the the huge amount that the project will cost the BJP led Maharashtra government, the proposal for the massive Shivaji statue had also been criticized by environmental activists and others, alleging that the project will severely affect marine lives and the ecology of the Arabian sea. However, following the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ assurance to address the issue, the fishermen community had planned not to rake up the issue.

PM Modi had also made announcements of the developments in two metro corridords and other projects in the state and the Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, over a tweet, thanked the Prime Minister for launching the projects costing Rs 55,000 crores for Mumbai and Rs 22,000 crores for Maharashtra.

Major Boost to Transport Infrastructure of Maharashtra :All time high Ongoing Railway Line Projects in the state #Promiseinmotion pic.twitter.com/Wjffc4L8UT — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 24, 2016

Tweeting the Railway Ministry’s reaction on the Prime Minister’s declarations today, Suresh Prabhu said, “The works will go a long way in providing comfort to commuters of Mumbai suburban network and create infra for meeting tomorrow’s demand. MUTP Ph 3 works include quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu Road line and will provide extension of suburban services from Churchgate to Dahanu Road. Panvel-Karjat double line suburban corridor will cater to the significant urbanization and population growth in recent years in this area.

The proposed height of the statue of the great Maratha warrior Shivaji is 309-feet, while the iconic ‘Statue of Liberty’ stands with the total height of 305-feet, 6 inches.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a torchbearer of courage, bravery & good governance. #ShivSmarak is a fitting tribute to him & his greatness. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2016