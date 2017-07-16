PM Narendra Modi’s message on Presidential election 2017: Every party showed maturity, let us not waste a single vote this time

modi message on presidential election 2017, presidential election 2017, modi presidential election, modi tweet presidential elections, modi presdent, modi election 2017 (Reuters)

Sending out an important message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to all the lawmakers to vote in the Presidential Election 2017. PM Modi said that every party has shown maturity by not making any undignified comment on any of the presidential election candidates. He added that “this the height of maturity of Indian democratic system”. The crucial Presidential Election will take place on July 17, i.e, Monday. While Modi-led National Democratic Alliance has pitted Ram Nath Kovind as it’s contender for the top post, Opposition, led by Congress has pinned hopes on former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar for the job. PM Modi made his comments in a number of posts on Twitter. Along with Presidential Elections, PM Modi also gave important message on the issue of corruption and lynchings in the name of cow protection.

In a big statement, PM Modi asked all the states to take strict action against those violating law in name of cow protection. “It (cow vigilantism) should not be given political or communal colour; the nation doesn’t benefit from it,” Modi said at the meet. Also, PM Modi added that there is a widespread belief that cow is like mother, but, this should not let people take law in their own hands. Briefing the media after all party meet, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said, “PM said that strict action will be taken against such people (gau rakshak violence).” “Also, PM Modi expressed concern over floods in the north eastern parts of India,” Ananth Kumar added.

The PM also took a veiled dig at some of the opposition leaders facing corruption charges. The Prime Minister, tweeting about the issue of corruption, said that action against corrupt leaders is important as having a clean image in public life. He said that certain people are trying to give political colour to corruption charges.