PM Narendra Modi’s mantra for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: ‘Win the hearts of party workers’

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, every political party seems to be focused on connecting with the common people, but for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is the party workers who are the “priority”. At the first assembly of BJP workers in the newly built headquarters in the national capital’s Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told all the MPs to win the “hearts” of party workers. PM Modi told the MPs that workers are “keys to victory” and they should be with them through ups and downs. Not only PM Modi but even BJP president Amit Shah too outlined that MPs win the hearts of the party workers in a mega outreach programme ahead of the 2019 parliamentary election.

PM Modi was reportedly quoted as saying that the party workers are the key to victory. He added that BJP will win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but MPs should win the hearts of the party workers. Amit Shah asked MPs to work to strengthen booth-level organisation in their constituencies, asserting that the organisation’s work at the booth level, along with BJP’s ideology and Modi’s leadership, has been a key reason for its success. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that PM Modi told the MPs that the party is in power so that we can take the country to new heights, and asked them to work on the ground.

Meanwhile, PM Modi at the meet also accused the opposition of spreading lies against the government stating that the increasing “frustration” over electoral losses have made them do so. The prime minister told the MPs to use technology to present facts and reach out to people as the opposition was spreading lies against the government out of frustration.

Amit Shah in his speech blamed the opposition for the Parliament ruckus and asked the MPs to hold press conferences in the next three days in their constituencies to highlight the matter. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed disruptions with the Southern regional parties raising various demands including the special tag status demand for Andhra Pradesh.