PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: What all he said about jawans, khadi, lifestyle diseases, Sardar Patel and Indira Gandhi

Modi spoke vividly on a range of issues including health, soldiers’ contribution, sports and industry.

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 37th edition of his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. Modi spoke vividly on a range of issues including health, soldiers’ contribution, sports and industry. He also extended his greetings on the occasion of Chatth and Diwali. “Chhath Puja is about worshiping the nature…Sun and Water are at the centre of Mahaparva Chhath,” Modi said. “Celebrating Diwali with soldiers in J&K’s Gurez sector was an unforgettable experience for me,” he said extending his greeting on Diwali. Modi also extended best wishes to all children on upcoming Children’s Day. He said that children are leaders of ‘New India’. He also highlighted the surge in the sale of Khadi products. Modi said that this year on the occasion of Dhanteras, Delhi’s Khadi Gramodyog store recorded sales of Rs 1 crore. ‘Khadi for transformation’ is taking place of ‘Khadi for Nation’ and ‘Khadi for fashion’,” Modi said.

Modi also spoke on health issues in youngsters. ‘Yoga for Young India’ can help young prevent and help the fight lifestyle diseases, he said. The PM also congratulated sportspersons. “After 10 years India won Asia Cup. I congratulate entire team and the support staff,” PM Modi said. He also congratulated Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for winning Denmark Open.

Young Indian players won hearts of fans, future of football is bright in India, Modi said. He also said that 31st October will mark the anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. “Sardar Patel not only suggested revolutionary ideas but also implemented them, and united India,” PM said. Modi also remebered former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her upcoming death anniversary on 31st October.

The prime minister highlighted the contribution of Indian forces in UN Peacekeeping missions. “We must try to know of the tales of valour of our soldiers. More than 18000 soldiers have contributed to UN Peacekeeping missions,” PM Modi said. “Currently 7,000 soldiers Indian troops are deployed with UN peacekeeping initiatives, it’s third highest in the world,” Modi said.

“Our role is not confined to peacekeeping operations. India also trains peacekeepers of 85 countries,” he added further. Modi also highlighted the services made by women soldiers. “Indian women soldiers have contributed significantly to peacekeeping missions & India was the first nation to send women to peacekeeping missions,” Modi said. India has always given the world the message of peace, unity and brotherhood, he said. He also spoke on the issue of women empowerment, the PM said that United Nations Declaration of Human Rights is a testimony to India’s push for gender equality.

Prior to the show, the prime minister had tweeted and had asked people to share their inputs with him on the NM Mobile App or by calling on 1800-11-7800. The last edition marked the third anniversary of the Narendra Modi brainchild monthly radio show. Last time, Modi had highlighted how the “Mann Ki Baat” had helped connect with people across the country. He had also expressed his gratitude for the success of Swacchata hi Sewa’ movement.