PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: Here are the top 5 key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. BJP leaders participated in the PM’s radio talk while having tea with people across poll-bound Gujarat. The event known as ‘Mann Ki Baat- Chai Ke Saath’ was held at all 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats. State BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav on November 23 had announced this event on his Twitter account. Apart from addressing various issues, the PM ended his Mann Ki Baat asking people to begin the coming year with positivity. “At the end of every year we recall events of the year gone by. Let us begin 2018 with a message of positivity. I urge you to compile about 5 positive things from this year & share with me. With #PositiveIndia, share your positive moments from 2017. This will inspire others”, he tweeted. PM Modi is currently campaigning in Gujarat ahead of assembly elections.

Here are the top five key takeaways:

Importance of Constitution

PM Modi spoke about the importance of 26 November. He said that the constitution was formed on this day and pointed that it is an institution in itself. The PM stressed the importance of the constitution and our duty to make sure that we follow our constitution. He pointed out the great deeds of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Anniversary of 26/11

Prime Minister Modi remembered and paid tribute to those who lost their lives on 26 November, 9 years ago. He said that India has lost many brave men due to terrorism. PM Modi said that earlier countries weren’t involved in India’s plea for eradicating terrorism but things changed after they themselves faced the wrath of terror. He said that India has made the world feel that terrorism has to be eradicated.

Contribution of Indian Navy

The PM said that Navy Day will be celebrated on 4th December. He said that our rivers and seas form an important in our lives. The Prime Minister said that Navy has made India an economic superpower since ages. He said that our old kings like Shivaji Maharaj had an important in giving navies an important role in earlier times. Indian Navy has been the strength of India. The PM said that in June, Indian Navy INS Sumitra helped fishermen during the cyclone in Myanmar. The Indian navy has helped Bangladesh during Rohingya crisis also. The Indian navy has also helped our neighbouring countries and has made India proud.

Awareness campaign by Armed Forces

PM Modi said that there will be an awareness campaign by Armed forces from 1st to 7th December. He said that people will be given information about armed forces. The PM added that people will be enlightened about the deeds of armed forces. On the occasion of ArmedForcesFlagDay, PM Modi asked everyone to pledge to work for betterment of our armed forces

Importance of soil

PM Modi said that 5th December is World Soil Day. The PM said that farmers have been our strength for decades. He said that soil is integral to our existence and it is important that we care for the soil. He added that life would not be possible on earth without fertile soil.