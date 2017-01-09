PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India push: Union Ministries take to Twitter Sewa; all you need to know

Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘digital India’ pitch forward, several ministries of the central government have resorted to online mode to address issues faced by people across the country and abroad. (Reuters image)

Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘digital India’ pitch forward, several ministries of the central government have resorted to online mode to address issues faced by people across the country and abroad. These ministries have been using the social media platform extensively and smartly to reach out to the people. Railway, External Affairs and Commerce Ministry have been doing it effectively. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on social media presence in a big way, the Union Home Ministry, Health Ministry is set to roll out Twitter Seva Cells with an aim to provide public service redressal in the most effective manner. Take a look at the ministries which are active on social media and how they have managed to change the old viewpoint that one has to run from pillar to post to get a job done, but now, the the delivery of services are just a mouse click away.

External Affairs Ministry: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said Indians abroad facing problems can tweet to the respective embassy and tag her in the tweet, adding that she will personally monitor the missions’ responses.The minister, who has been known for reaching out to citizens through Twitter, said a ‘new pattern’ is being adopted.

Expanding its social media outreach, External Affairs Ministry had launched a ‘Twitter Seva’ service with an aim to centralise its grievance redressal mechanism by bringing over 200 social media handles including those of Indian Missions and regional passport offices under one platform. Under the new service, a tweet to any Twitter handle of the Ministry will automatically land in the Twitter Seva platform which will provide for prompt resolution of the grievances. The service brings together Twitter accounts of 198 Indian Missions abroad, 29 regional passport offices and eight other handles such as @MEAIndia, @Indiandiplomacy and @MEAQuery. Under the service, authorities concerned will be assigned to resolve problems and difficulties of people on a real-time basis, said MEA officials.

Railway Ministry: One ministry that can challenge External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her ministry on e-sewa issue is Railway Ministry. Headed by tech-savvy minister in the form of Suresh Prabhu, Railway Ministry has grabbed eyeballs by providing instant solution to the issues faced by travellers. Some of those were just jaw-dropping ones showing how social media can be utilized for noble purposes.

Civil Aviation Ministry: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju has launched a dedicated portal / app for all aviation service delivery grievances. The ministry urged flyers to file any compalint on ‘Airsewa’.

Commerce and Industry Ministry: Commerce and Industry Ministry launched the ‘twitter sewa’. Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said stakeholders were using this facility and their queries have been resolved on time. Within one month, 98% cases have been responded to, the minister said, adding that out of 750 queries raised, 735 have been cleared, she had said earlier this year.

Telecom and postal service: Telecom and postal service users can file complaints with the government directly on social media platform Twitter. The complaints lodged through Twitter Sewa will be available to the ministry officials and can be categorised as immediate, mid-term and long-term complaints. With this the department will be able to respond in real-time to complaints, assign it to relevant officers, assign criticality and track the complaints. #DoTSewa, #BSNLSewa, #MTNLSewa, #PostalSewa.