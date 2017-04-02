PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to youth of Jammu and Kashmir: choose tourism over terrorism

PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to youth: choose tourism over terrorism. (PTI)

In view of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister appealed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir who were wasting time in pelting stones to chose between two paths- one of tourism the other of terrorism: He told the youth that were misguided and said don’t throw stones but use them to build tunnels. He also said that the youth should move on the path of development that went hand in hand with peace. He extolled the youth to participate in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the potential for which was huge, much more than any other state. Prime Minister, Modi said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir worked very hard in the making of the Chenani Nashri tunnel. I congratulate them for this.”

He further, sold positives of the tunnel to the youth motivating them to go for development rather than wasting time on pelting stones. He lauded the youth who were using stones to build India and said that the Azadi league had been totally marginalised, separatists had been outflanked.

Prime Minister, Modi also said that in the last forty years there has been only bloodshed in the valley but if emphasis had been on development of tourism, the whole world would have been attracted to Kashmir, thus giving revenue to the country and the valley in particular. Terror won’t take Jammu and Kashmir anywhere, he told the youth.

He further said that tunnel will help the farmers, will help the environment and overall development of the state and this tunnel will help in the fight against global warming. He added, “Another advantage of this tunnel is that tourists will benefit due to this. Every Indian wants to see Jammu and Kashmir. The beauty of this land can draw so many people. Tourism will also bring economic growth.”