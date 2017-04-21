PM Narendra Modi: With changing times, we may have to change our working style

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during an event to honour bureaucrats for Excellence in Public Administration on the occasion of Civil Services Day in New Delhi today said, “With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking during the 11th Civil Service Day event to honour bureaucrats for Excellence in Public Administration on the occasion of Civil Services Day in New Delhi today made a clarion call for a transformative change in the way the bureaucracy works and said, “With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. From regulator, we need to be an enabling entity.” Further addressing the officers present at the event, PM Modi said, “Earlier, role of the government, from healthcare to wanting to set up an industry, was very strong. Things have changed over the past 15 years. People are now looking for alternatives. For example – it can be about a private airline or a private healthcare service.”

PM Modi further said that changing trends in the last 15-20 years have altered dynamics. Competition can play a big role in bringing a qualitative change and quantum jump in work must also come with qualitative change, he said. Further speaking on the issue of hierarchy, PM Modi said “This is something we inherited from colonial rulers and we did not leave that behind in Mussoorie.” The Prime Minister also stressed on the importance of electronic media including E-governance, M-governance and social media. He said these are good means to reach out to people for delivering benefits.

In his speech, PM Modi also pitched on the need of ownership towards work. He said, “A spirit of ownership is essential. Let us believe that through this set up we can bring a positive change in people’s lives.” The push for reform comes from political leadership, but the performance issue is determined by officers. He added that Jan Bhagidari can be transformative. PM Modi added that every decision taken by civil servants should be in nation’s interest.

Prime Minister Modi during the event conferred the Prime Minister’s awards for Excellence in Public Administration to Districts and other Central and State organisations for effective implementation of Programmes and Innovation. The awards have been instituted with with an intention to acknowledge, recognise and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts and Organizations of the Central and State governments for the welfare of common citizen.