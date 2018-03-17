PM Narendra Modi wishes nation, says ‘Ugadi greetings to all’; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Ugadi today addressed a programme via video conferencing in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh at the Rashtriya Jan Jagriti Dharam Sammelan. while talking about the place where the Ugadi programme was taking place, PM Modi said, “Mahrishi Ved Vyas had said that those who visit Srisailam rise above all ties.” PM then went on to tell the gathering the meaning of Ugadi and the reason of its importance. “Ugadi ka arth hota hai ‘ek yug ki shuruat’. It is the festival of beginning of human civilisation, it is the festival of beginning of everything,” he said. PM Modi added, “There were numerous attempts to hurt our prestigious culture & traditions when India was chained to slavery. It tolerated everything & kept going ahead. What was it that kept it going? Saints like you.”

While talking about the situation of the country, PM said, “The people of the nation want to see it free of internal weaknesses, not only those based on caste or religion but all those factors which weaken it.” He added that the Bevu-Bela Prasad is the perfect examplae to understand how our traditions introduce us to the principles of life. “I hope, all of you will have tasted Bevu-Bela or Ugadipachadi today,” he said. While addressing the saints who were a part of the gathering PM Modi said, “You are well acquainted with how attempts there have been to hurt our glorious history. But because of the power of our traditions, we were able to handle it.”

Ugadi greetings to all! Had the honour of addressing the Rashtriya Jan Jagriti Dharam Sammelan in Srisailam via video conferencing. Srisailam has great importance in India’s rich history and culture. pic.twitter.com/STb5NfOJA2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2018

After his address at the Ugadi Programme, PM shared a post on Twitter saying, “Ugadi greetings to all! Had the honour of addressing the Rashtriya Jan Jagriti Dharam Sammelan in Srisailam via video conferencing. Srisailam has great importance in India’s rich history and culture.” In another post, he wrote, “No words can do justice to the valuable contribution of saints and seers to our nation. For centuries, they have served society with utmost diligence and selflessness.” He added, “I bow to Bhagwan Basaveshwara. We are greatly inspired by his thoughts and ideals, and this is reflected in the working of our Government.”