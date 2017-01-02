PM Narendra Modi will bring jobs in Uttar Pradesh; forget ‘uncle and nephew’, says Amit Shah

PM Narendra Modi rally in Lucknow: BJP President Amit Shah on Monday lashed out at the ruling Samajwadi Party dispensation, Yadav family and Mayawati-led BSP, saying, “Uncle, nephew and aunt cannot develop” Uttar Pardesh. (ANI image)

PM Narendra Modi rally in Lucknow: BJP President Amit Shah on Monday lashed out at the ruling Samajwadi Party dispensation, Yadav family and Mayawati-led BSP, saying, “Uncle, nephew and aunt cannot develop” Uttar Pardesh. Addressing a ‘parivartan rally’ in Lucknow, he said, “Whether uncle becomes the CM or nephew is not the matter, what matters is whether the youth are getting jobs.” Launching a scathing attack at Mulayam Singh Yadav, state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav over the ongoing feud, Shah said, “Uncle, nephew have been fighting over commission and have forgoten the poor.” Terming the dramatic turn of event within SP as ‘drama’, Shah cautioned the people saying “this was just to divert your attention.” Urging people to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, Shah said,”Enough of SP, BSP rule in Uttar Pradesh, request you to give BJP a chance.” “Modi ji became PM with the blessings of people from UP, he wants to develop UP. There was to be a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the development of the state,” said Amit Shah.

Reaching out to the poor of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP president said, “PM has given UP every year over Rs 1 lakh crore but there has been no development.” Targetting opposition for levelling corruption charges on PM Modi, Shah said, “Opposition have not been able to raise a finger at us on corruption.” “SP fears that if PM Modi’s development plan reaches the poor then his popularity will surge,” Shah said.

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday welcomed the lowering of base interest rates by top public sector banks in the country and said the money deposited with them following demonetisation would boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “pro-poor welfare” campaign. He said the lower rates would boost growth, especially in the Micro, Small and Medium enterprise (MSME) sector, and create employment.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked banks to prioritise their lending towards the poor and middle class, top PSU lenders State Bank, PNB and Union Bank slashed their benchmark lending rates by up to 90 basis points.

“I hail Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the banks to go above and beyond their traditional priorities and give importance to the needs of the poor, the lower and the middle classes. I also welcome the SBI’s decision to lower its benchmark interest rate by 0.9 per cent.