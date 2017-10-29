PM Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat once again next week; here is why he is going there

Modi has made at least 5 visits to poll-bound Gujarat in the time period of last two months and has announced a number of schemes for the state.

PM Narendra Modi is all set to visit Gujarat next week to attend the celebrations of Swaminarayan Akshardham in Gandhinagar on November 2. Last year, Modi had visited Gujarat to pay tribute to Swaminarayan former sect’s spiritual head Pramukh Swami, who passed away at the age of 95. Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who breathed his last in August, 2017, had founded the religious organisation under the aegis of Bochasanvasi Akshar Purushottam Sansthan (BAPS) Swaminarayan Sanstha. Along with the prime minister, Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had also paid their tributes on Sunday. Modi had expressed grief through his tweets over Swami’s death. PM Modi also shared a photo where he is seen taking blessings from the spiritual leader. Pramukh Swami’s successor, Mahant Swami, will also be present with the PM.

Modi has made at least 5 visits to poll-bound Gujarat in the time period of last two months and has announced a number of schemes for the state. Now, as the Model Code of Conduct is in place, the prime minister is barred from making any new announcements for the state.

Some of the most important announcement by the PM includes laying of foundation stone of a bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka, six-laning of Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway and four-laning of the Rajkot-Morbi state highway. He also laid the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage that will be constructed over the river Narmada and also flagged off the Antyodaya Express from Surat to Jaynagar in Bihar.

It also includes the first phase of Rs 615 crore roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar and Bharuch’s Dahej along the Gulf of Cambay. The prime minister has also announced the plan to set up a maritime university and maritime museum to be set up in the region.