PM Narendra Modi welcomes Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha, says new VP sensitive towards farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the newly elected vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the newly elected vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu on Friday morning in the Rajya Sabha by reminding the members that he is the first vice president of India who was born after Independence. PM Modi added that Venkaiah Naidu is the son of a farmer and he has been blessed to get an opportunity to work with him on multiple occasions.

The Prime Minister said that Naidu is sensitive towards the farmers and is the right man for the job. He added that Venkaiah Naidu has been a member of Rajya Sabha for a long time and knows how the house works.

Referring to President Ram Nath Kovind and himself, PM Modi said it is incredible to see that all the three top positions in the country are now being held by the men who came through the ranks.

Venkaiah Naidu took oath as the 13th vice-president of India on Friday morning in the presence of many senior leaders including the newly elected President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Naidu who was the NDA candidate had defeated joint Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi on August 5 to become the new VP of India.

Special Broadcast | Vice President’s Swearing in (Part 03): http://t.co/4JRMWz58Cm via @YouTube — Rajya Sabha TV (@rajyasabhatv) August 11, 2017

Naidu had won 516 votes while Gandhi had secured 244 votes out of 760 valid ones. Born at Chavatapalem in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on July 1, 1949, Naidu is the second Vice-president from Andhra Pradesh.

After completing his graduation from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, Naidu had joined politics with his active participation in ‘Jai Andhra Movement’ of 1972. He was a swayamsevak in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1973 during his college days.