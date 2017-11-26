PM Narendra Modi welcomes new generation of voters on Constitution Day

On Constitution Day, PM Modi welcomed a new generation of voters, who were born in the 21st century and who would be eligible to cast their votes by next year. (Image: IE)

Election fever has gripped India these days. With UP civic polls, which have completed their second phase today and Gujarat Elections 2017, in which campaigning is at full swing, and of course, Himachal Pradesh too is enveloped in bitter political tussling for power are well on their way to being held. Amidst all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to exercise their right to vote. Notably, on Constitution Day, PM Modi welcomed a new generation of voters, who were born in the 21st century and who would be eligible to cast their votes by next year. PM Modi tweeted the same. His tweet read: “From 1st Jan 2018 youngsters born in the 21st century will start becoming eligible to vote. I welcome my young friends who will start voting.” This tweet by the PM himself is rather encouraging and is promoting the fundamental right to vote, by which the state provides people the power to elect the government of their liking.

From 1st Jan 2018 youngsters born in the 21st century will start becoming eligible to vote. I welcome my young friends who will start voting pic.twitter.com/lMZduE94pf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2017

Along with their rights, PM Modi also reminded them of their duty too. He said these youngsters have the responsibility to transform 21st century into India’s century. He said, we also hold the responsibility of providing such facilities to these youngsters, which will help and support them to progress.

Earlier, while greeting people on Constitution day, PM appealed to countrymen to uphold the ideals and values of the Constitution. He further urged people to work towards making India into what their forefathers will be proud of. “Greetings to people of India on the historic occasion of 1st Constitution Day. May this day inspire you to know more about our Constitution (sic),” he tweeted. He further urged to pay a tribute to all those men and women who have worked continuously and tirelessly in the making of the Constitution.

“Let us always uphold the ideals & values of our Constitution & create an India that would make our founding fathers very proud (sic),” he said in another tweet. Paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said the mention of our Constitution is not complete without including Babasaheb’s name. “No mention of our Constitution is complete without remembering the stellar contribution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I salute him,” Modi added.