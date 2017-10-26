PM Narendra Modi: We must fulfil aspirations of consumers; Vedas have extensive mention of consumer protection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the International Conference on Consumer Protection for East, South & South-East Asian Countries in New Delhi. While addressing the gathering of the event, PM Modi said, “This conference is important because it seeks to discuss how we understand and try to fulfil the aspirations of the consumers.” He added, “Consumer protection in an inseparable part of governance. Our Vedas have an extensive mention of consumer protection.” He further said, “New consumer protection act is being made, consumer empowerment will be a major part of it & guidelines on misleading ads will be stricter.”

While talking about his vision for new India, PM Modi said, “In our vision for a new India, we want to move ahead from only consumer protection towards best consumer practices and consumer prosperity. The focus is on consumer empowerment and ensuring consumer faces no difficulties.” He added, “Government’s priority to consumer protection is in line with our resolve of New India, we’ll change it to consumer prosperity on our way ahead.”

PM Narendra Modi then went on to talk about the new tax regime, GST, that has been initiated in the country and said, “GST will boost competition b/w companies, which will decrease prices of goods, in turn, benefiting poor & middle-class consumers.” He added, “We have recently implemented GST. Due to GST, the various indirect and hidden taxes have ceased to exist. The biggest beneficiaries of GST will be the consumers, middle class.” He further said, “Effective grievance redressal systems are vital for a democracy. We are integrating technology and ensuring stronger grievance redressal mechanisms.”

While talking about inflation, PM Modi went on to say, “The Government’s efforts ensured inflation has been kept under check and the consumer saves money.” He added, “The Government has devoted effort and resources towards digital empowerment of the rural consumer.”