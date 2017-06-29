PM Narendra Modi warns cow vigilantes, takes Twitter by storm; check out top reactions

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: During his visit to Sabarmati Ashram Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech and spoke on the topic of cow protection. (ANI)

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. During his visit to Sabarmati Ashram PM Modi delivered a speech and spoke on the topic of cow protection. He said that the current situation is painful. Significantly during his speech, PM got emotional while talking about cow protection and said, “Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve.” PM Modi was delivering a speech to mark the centenary of the Sabarmati ashram and 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji, a guru to Mahatma Gandhi. He further added, “Today I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on. No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country. Violence never has and never will solve any problem.” PM Modi said, “Let’s all work together. Let’s create the India of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams. Let’s create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of.”On the statement by PM, Twitter was flooded with the reactions of the Twitterati. Take a look at best picks:

