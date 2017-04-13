PM Narendra Modi wants you to go and ask Google Guru, ‘who is Ganga Baa’?

PM Narendra Modi in a speech said that his government recently passed the Maternity Bill, following which the number of leaves has been more than doubled from 12 to 26 weeks. (PTI)

PM Narendra Modi addressed the 50th year celebrations of Indian merchant chamber (IMC) Ladies Wing in Mumbai today. Modi congratulated the institution the occasion and said that 50th year is special for any organisation. He addressed Indian women in his speech, which was displayed through video conferencing. He said that women are excelling and performing better in every sector and getting better each day. Modi also advocated women empowerment in his speech. Meanwhile, the PM also said, “At the time when he returned to India, Bapu met Ganga Baa who gifted him the ‘Charkha'” He asked people to go and ask ‘Google Guru’ who Ganga Baa was.

Modi in his speech said that his government recently passed the Maternity Bill, following which the number of leaves has been more than doubled from 12 to 26 weeks. He said, “From Panchayats to Parliament, wells in villages to Silicon Valley, women are leading from the front.” Modi added, “Women of our country have the potential and they strive hard for success in their field.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the commemoration of the golden jubilee of Indian merchant chamber’s ladies wing. He said, “Over 1.20 crore women belonging to weaker sections in rural areas have benefitted through Ujjwala Yojana. We aim to achieve 5 crore mark.” He added, “We are initiating measures to empower the women. We want them to shine. Over 70% people who have got loans under Mudra Yojana are women.”