PM Narendra Modi visited temple on empty stomach, says BJP leader Aravind Limbavali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Lord Manjunatha temple at Dharmasthala on an empty stomach, a Karnataka BJP leader said today, taking a jibe at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose recent visit to the shrine after eating fish had triggered a controversy. BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali said Modi did not eat till he had a ‘darshan’ of Lord Manjunatha Swamy (Shiva), whereas the people were aware of what Siddaramaiah did before entering the shrine. Siddaramaiah was involved in a controversy a few days ago for eating fish at lunch before going to the Manjunatha Swamy temple. It was seen as a disrespect for the main deity of the temple, with the issue creating a buzz in the social media. However, Siddaramaiah had dismissed the criticism and tweeted, “Having failed to govern, BJP is worried about my choice of food before I go to a temple!”

The Congress leader had also raised a question as regards which god had issued a fiat against consuming meat. “Even Bedara Kannappa had offered meat to Lord Shiva,” he had said. According to folklore, Bedara Kannappa was a hunter who showed his extreme devotion to Lord Shiva by plucking out both of his eyes. Limbavali said, “Our prime minister works for 18 hours a day. He left for the temple early in the morning and remained on empty stomach till he had the darshan of Lord Manjunatha Swamy. That is the difference between Modi and Siddaramaiah. You all know well what the chief minister did recently. He went to the temple after eating fish.”

The remarks of the BJP MLA came during his address to BJP workers at the HAL airport here, before the arrival and speech of the prime minister, who is on a day-long visit to Karnataka.