PM Narendra Modi US visit: BJP foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale says terrorism will be discussed

Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-Charge, Department of Foreign Affairs, BJP has said that counter-terrorism would be a major topic of discussion in the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. (Representational Photo: Reuters)

PM Narendra Modi US visit: Throwing light on the issues that will be discussed in an upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-Charge, Department of Foreign Affairs, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that counter-terrorism would be a major topic of discussion. “India and U.S. interactions are multi dimensional in nature that includes developing global counter terrorism strategy and focus on jihadi terrorism born in Pakistan that impacts India, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. I’m not aware of any agreement on anti-terrorism, but overall India and U.S. are having a very high level of collaboration of intelligence sharing,” Chauthaiwale said. “For the first time, India and U.S. defence cooperation is increasing regarding an upcoming deal of Guardian drones and joint production of F-16 ties. Yes, there exist some contentious issues like H1B Visa and immigrants,” Vijay told ANI. Pointing to the statements made by Trump, Vijay said, “There may be differences, but there exist so many things of common interest.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



Overall, it will reflect the strong and enduring partnership between these two countries.” He also stated that a community event has been organised by Ambassador of India to U.S. Navtej Sarna, where 700 community leaders will be in attendance and said “it will be a high-impact event.” Earlier, Prime Minister Modi touched down at the Andrews Air Force base to a warm welcome by expat Indians waving flags and the customary “Modi Modi Modi Modi” chant. Prime Minister Modi was received by the Indian Ambassador to the U.S., Navtej Sarna, and his wife, Aveena. “We are here to welcome the Prime Minister. We will be delighted to meet him,” said an expat, just before the arrival of Prime Minister Modi. “We expect a lot from Prime Minister Modi. We think he is a great leader. So I came to see and meet him,” said another.