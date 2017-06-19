PM Narendra Modi tweets on why Ram Nath Kovind should be next President of India

“I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised,” Modi said.

Ram Nath Kovind declared as BJP Presidential Candidate: RN Kovind, Governor of Bihar and senior, but low-key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been declared as NDA’s nominee for Presidential Elections 2017. Expressing his confidence in his party’s Presidential pick doing well in the upcoming polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kovind will make an exceptional President. “I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised,” Modi said. “With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind’s knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation,” Prime Minister added. “Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer’s son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised,” Modi said. Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to name Kovind as it’s Presidential candidate surprised many. candidate surprised many.

Earlier, BJP President Amit Shah too, took to twitter and congratulated Kovind. “Congratulations to Shri Ramnath Kovind ji on being announced as the Presidential candidate of NDA,” Shah Tweeted. “I believe that all political parties will come forward and support NDA’s candidate for the President’s office,” Shah added.

I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind’s knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer’s son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter and congratulated Kovind. “Congratulations to Shri RamnathKovind ji on being nominated as NDA Presidential candidate,” Fadnavis. In surprising turn of events, BJP named 70-year-old Kovind as its candidate for Presidential Elections.

Read | How is Indian President elected: All you need to know about process of Presidential election 2017

Kovind, a Dalit leader from Kanpur, was named party’s presidential Candidate after a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, Opposition parties are yet to release the name of a candidate for the Presidential race.