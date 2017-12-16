PM Narendra Modi to visit Ockhi cyclone-hit areas on December 19

According to the schedule released by the BJP state unit, Modi would arrive at Kochi in the early hours of December 19 and proceed to Agatti in Lakshadweep at 7.30 am. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Ockhi cyclone-hit areas in Lakshadweep, Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, BJP sources said today. According to the schedule released by the BJP state unit, Modi would arrive at Kochi in the early hours of December 19 and proceed to Agatti in Lakshadweep at 7.30 am. Modi would then leave for Thiruvananthapuram. From here, he would visit Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, party sources said. Before leaving for Delhi in the evening, Modi would visit cyclone-hit areas in Thiruvananthpuram’s coastal region. The cyclone, which lashed the coastal areas on November 29-30, claimed 68 lives and caused huge damage to crops and property. More than 90 fishermen, mostly from the coastal belt of Poonthura, Vizhinjam and Adimalathura on the city outskirts, are missing.

(More details are awaited.)