PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat on June 29, 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on June 29 and 30 to attend a host of programmes in different parts of the state, including a roadshow in Rajkot. This will be Modi’s fourth visit this year to the poll- bound state, where Assembly elections are slated to take place by the year-end. On June 29, Modi would first visit Sabarmati Ashram here, which is celebrating 100 years of its establishment, state BJP president Jitubhai Vaghani said in a release. During his visit to the Ashram, Modi will release a commemorative coin and a postal stamp on Shrimad Rajchandra, who is considered the spiritual guide of Mahatma Gandhi, it said. He would then go to Rajkot, where he is scheduled to attend a programme of distributing aid to physically-disabled people. In the evening, the prime minister would go to Aaji Dam, which will be filled with water from the Narmada river under the Sauni scheme, the release said, adding Modi would then lead a roadshow in the city.

The next day, Modi would visit Modasa town in Aravalli district in north Gujarat to inaugurate two water supply projects worth Rs 552 crore. He will also address a gathering at the venue, it said. In the afternoon, he would arrive in Ahmedabad to address youths in Maninagar area, the release said. He will also take part in the “International Textile Conference and Exhibition” at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, along with senior police officials visited Modasa and Mahatma Mandir to take stock of preparations and security arrangements for the prime minister’s visit, an official release said.