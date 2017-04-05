PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat on April 17 to inaugurate multiple projects

The PM is also scheduled to inaugurate Phase-I of the SAUNI (Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation) project. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Gujarat on April 17 to inaugurate several projects, including a hospital in Surat and Sumul Dairy’s cattle feed plant in Tapi district, officials said today. The PM is also scheduled to inaugurate Phase-I of the SAUNI (Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation) project. Providing details of Modi’s scheduled visit, BJP MP from Surat C R Patil said, “Modi would land at Surat airport in the evening of April 16, where we will give him a grand welcome. Next morning, he will inaugurate Kiran Hospital in Katargam area of Surat.” The hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 400 crore by a trust, he said.

PM Modi would then head to Bajipura village in the neighbouring Tapi district to inaugurate a cattle feed plant and an ice-cream plant of Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Sumul Dairy. “He will also address a large gathering at Bajipura. We expect that over 3 lakh women would turn up for this mega event,” Sumul chairman Rajubhai Pathak said. According to him, the PM had performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the project in 2014 during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Sumul CEO S V Chaudhary said apart from the cattle feed plant, the PM would also lay foundation stone for Sumul’s other projects coming up in nearby Nava Pardi. “However, instead of visiting Nava Pardi, Modi would lay foundation stone for these projects from Bajipura. These projects include a bakery plant, honey project and a milk powder facility,” Chaudhary said. Later in the day, the PM would reach Botad district in Saurashtra region to inaugurate Phase-1 of SAUNI project for Botad and surrounding districts. There, he would also lay foundation stone for phase II of the project, District Development Officer of Botad H K Koya said.

“On April 17, Modi would inaugurate the phase-I of the project, wherein some of the dams in our region would be filled. In addition, he will lay foundation stone for the second phase. Modi would also deliver his speech at the event to be held on the outskirts of Botad town,” Koya said. In August last year, Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the ambitious Sauni project from Jamnagar. Under this project, which is divided into four phases, Gujarat government plans to fill 115 dams of Saurashtra region with excess overflowing water of the Sardar Sarovar dam across river Narmada, through a pipeline network. Modi had last visited his home state last month, when he attended a number of meetings and events, including a national convention of women sarpanch at Gandhinagar on the International Women’s Day.