PM Narendra Modi to reshuffle his Cabinet, Vasundhara Raje may replace MEA Sushma Swaraj; MoS Manoj Sinha set to get bigger role: Report

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje might replace Sushma Swaraj as the Minister of External Affairs. (Source: PTI)

After conquering Uttar Pradesh and forming the government in three other states in the recently concluded state assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already started its planning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to the media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do some major shuffling of his cabinet as soon as the current Parliament session is over. One major decision can be taken over the Defence Ministry which was taken over by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after Manohar Parrikar took charge as the Goa CM.

While naming a new Defence Minister is an expected move, there can be surprises as well. If the reports are to be believed, the current Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj can be replaced by the Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Even though Sushma Swaraj has made a special place in the hearts of the Indian people, her recent health issues and absence from the Parliament could be one of the reasons for the switch. If the move does take place, then OM Mathur can replace Vasundhara Raje as the new CM of Rajasthan.

The party is looking to promote some new and younger faces as part of their future strategy. The 75-year-old Union Cabinet Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Kalraj Singh can one of the leaders who might have to pay price for that while Manoj Sinha who was one of the leading contenders for the post of UP CM can be given a bigger role. It was reported earlier the Sinha was not a happy man when Yogi Adityanath was given charge of Uttar Pradesh ahead of him.

After the win in UP, BJP President Amit Shah said that he wants to take the party roots in states that are dominated by the regional parties. Keeping in mind, the upcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan, some new faces can only be introduced in the cabinet and Shiv Sena can get one Minister too. This will also help BJP’s chances ahead of the President and Vice-President elections.