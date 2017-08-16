PM Narendra Modi to meet young entrepreneurs on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet 212 young entrepreneurs tomorrow to elicit their views on policy initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship. (Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet 212 young entrepreneurs tomorrow to elicit their views on policy initiatives to encourage entrepreneurship. Under the ‘Champions Of Change’ programme organised by Niti Aayog, young entrepreneurs today began deliberations on six themes – New India 2022, Digital India, Emerging a Sustainable Tomorrow, Health and Nutrition, Education and Skill Development, and Soft Power. After completion of deliberations, the entrepreneurs will make presentation to the prime minister on action points which could be incorporated in 15-Year Vision Document, a senior Niti Aayog official said.

The entrepreneurs participating in deliberations include Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. In a similar programme, 180 young CEOs would deliberate on six subjects on August 21-22. These themes would on New India by 2022, Make in India, Cities of Tomorrow, World Class Infrastructure, Doubling Farmers’ Income and Financial Sector Reforms.

The young CEOs after the deliberation would give presentation to the prime minister on August 22. The official said young entrepreneurs and CEOs who are selected from across the country are based on their performance and across sectors. “The idea is to incorporate fresh and innovating thinking into policy making,” the official added.