PM Narendra Modi to meet top police officers at three day conclave in MP

Cyber terrorism and the impact of social media on the society will be discussed in detail by top police officers at a three-day conference that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early December. Police officers of the rank of DGP and IGP from all states and central police organisations will deliberate on cyber terrorism, the impact of social media on the society, cross border terrorism, radicalisation of youths besides a host of other issues during the meet to be held at the BSF academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh, from December 1-3.

While the prime minister is expected to speak on new-age crime like cyber terrorism and radicalisation of youths, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will give an assessment on the internal security situation and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will talk about cross border terrorism, a home ministry official said. About 250 senior police officers are expected to attend the conclave which will discuss issues such as the security situation in the major combat theatres of Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and the Northeast. Issues of curbing black money and narcotics in the wake of demonetisation were also expected to be on the agenda, the official said.

The implementation and activation of decisions taken during the last few conferences will also be reviewed during the meeting. The subject of issuance and cancellation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the non- governmental organisations and others could also be put on the agenda. The DGsP/IGsP of police conference is an annual affair where the senior police officials of the states and the Centre meet and discuss issues. The Modi government has been holding it outside the national capital since it came to power. The last three conferences have been held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Hyderabad.