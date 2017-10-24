PM Narendra Modi to meet Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in Delhi today; security, terrorism are on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in New Delhi today. The Afghan president would be in the capital on a one-day visit. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in New Delhi today. The Afghanistan president would be in the capital on a one-day visit. It has been learnt that they will discuss about promoting security and stability in Afghanistan, and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism. Both the leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM Modi had invited President Ghani. The invitation was extended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his Kabul trip on October 16, according to reports. PM Modi will also host a lunch in his honour, the report said.

“Both sides will have the opportunity to review the entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership, including the New Development Partnership; hold consultations and coordinate on furthering the shared objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism,” an official statement said.

The visit will build upon the recent high level bilateral exchanges between the two countries, including the recent visit of Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and that of Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani to India for the meeting of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council, which was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. EAM Swaraj will meet the visiting dignitary, who will also give a public address at Vivekanand International Foundation.

Earlier on Sep 11, PM Modi had said India attaches the highest priority to its ties with Afghanistan and promised strong support to the trouble- torn country’s fight against terrorism “imposed” on it. PM Modi, while receiving Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani here, also reiterated India’s full support to the government and people of Afghanistan, including through humanitarian and development assistance, in their efforts to build a peaceful, united, democratic and prosperous nation, a PMO statement had said.