PM Narendra Modi to interact with BJP leaders, workers on party’s c

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers of five Lok Sabha seats and with the presidents of the party’s 734 district units tomorrow on the occasion of its 38 foundation day, a BJP statement said today. While Modi will interact with them via video conference through his app, party president Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Mumbai to mark its foundation day.

The five Lok Sabha constituencies chosen are New Delhi, North East Delhi, Hamirpur in in Himachal Pradesh, North Central Mumbai and Saran in Bihar. Their MPs are Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Poonam Mahajan and Rajiv Pratap Rudy respectively. The statement said Modi will speak to thousands of party workers in these five seats besides the district presidents and their team members on a host of issues, and will also answer their queries.

The interaction comes amid an acrimonious slugfest involving the BJP and the opposition, especially the Congress, over a variety of issues, including the ongoing deadlock in Parliament and Dalit protests. Modi will hear the ideas of party leaders and also share details of his government’s welfare schemes, the statement said. He will also answer their questions, the statement said. The prime minister has often used modern communication technology to get in touch with party leaders and workers.