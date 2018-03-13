PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Delhi End TB summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi End TB Summit at Vigyan Bhawan today. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi End TB Summit at Vigyan Bhawan today. The Summit is being co-hosted by the Health Ministry, World Health Organisation (WHO) South East Asia Regional Office and Stop TB Partnership. The Prime Minister will also launch Tuberculosis Free India Campaign, which will take the activities of National Strategic Plan- NSP for TB elimination forward in Mission mode. With the funding of over 12,000 crore rupees over the next three years, the motto of the NSP is to ensure every TB patient has access to quality diagnosis, treatment, and support.

The Prime Minister’s vision to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals has galvanized the efforts of the Revised National Tuberculosis Program, which has treated over two crore patients since its inception in 1997.