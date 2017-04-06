PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate a slew of projects in Jharkhand on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate several projects in Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate several projects in Jharkhand. PM Modi will also inaugurate a solar project. He will lay foundation for multi modal transport facility. Apart from these there is he will also inaugurate a Highway project. “During his Jharkhand visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Govindpur- Jamtara- Dumka- Sahebganj Highway,” PMO tweeted. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a multi-modal terminal on the River Ganga in the state, a project which is an important component of the proposed national waterway between Varanasi and Haldia. PM Modi from time to time has stressed on the development of the state. He also had assured Chief Minister Raghubar Das of every-possible support and cooperation from the central government.

During his Jharkhand visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Govindpur-Jamtara-Dumka-Sahebganj Highway and dedicate to the nation a Solar Power Facility at the Sahebganj District Court premises and Sahebganj District Hospital.

During his Jharkhand visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Govindpur- Jamtara- Dumka- Sahebganj Highway. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 5, 2017

The multi-modal terminal at Sahebganj is an important component of the development of the National Waterway-1 from Varanasi to Haldia, the Prime Minister’s Office said today.

The state-of-the-art terminal will have a cargo handling capacity of 2.24 million tons per annum, it said.

Construction of the multi-modal terminal at Sahebganj will contribute to the creation of business and employment opportunities in Jharkhand, the PMO said.

Rural areas in Jharkhand will particularly benefit from this project, it added.

Earlier, PM Modi had exuded confidence that the ‘Momentum Jharkhand Global Investors’ Summit 2017′ will create several opportunities for the people of the east Indian state and “give wings to their aspirations”

“Best wishes for @InvestJharkhand. May the deliberations in this Summit lead to fruitful outcomes that contribute to Jharkhand’s growth,” the prime minister said in a tweet

In another tweet, Modi said skills and determination of the people of Jharkhand and proactive efforts of the state government are bringing record development in the state

“Investment generated from @InvestJharkhand will create several opportunities for people of the state and give wings to their aspirations,” the prime minister added

The two-day summit was attended by about 6,200 delegates

The summit’s partner countries are Japan, Czech Republic, Tunisia and Mongolia.

