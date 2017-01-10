PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 today

The summit will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Image)

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017: A host of foreign leaders including Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of several countries will converge at Gandhi Nagar to attend the eighth edition of four-day-long Vibrant Gujarat summit beginning on Tuesday. The summit will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi landed in Gujarat yesterday and participated in events related to the summit. The biennial summit, a brain child of PM Modi will be held at Mahatma Mandir. It was started with the aim to attract investment in Gujarat by then state chief minister Narendra Modi. The PM on Monday inaugurated India’s first international exchange –India INX — at the International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) of GIFT City in Gandhinagar, saying it will enable Indian firms to compete on equal footing with offshore firms.

As many as 12 countries and seven global organisations have joined as partner countries and organisations.Twelve countries which have partnered the Summit are Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, UAE, UK, and the USA. Seven partner organisations – Australia India Business Council, Indo-Canada Chambers of Commerce, Japan External Trade Organisation, UAE India Business Council, UK India Business Council, US India Business Council, and British Council – will also support the Summit.

He will chair a Global CEO round table, which will be a closed-door event with select global and Indian CEOs on January 10. The IAF, along with the Army and the Indian Navy will also showcase their wares at their respective stalls at the global trade show as part of the summit The Summit will be held from January 10-13.

In the last Vibrant Gujarat summit, 21,000 MoUs for proposed industrial investment in the state of Rs 25 lakh crore were signed with Gujarat government. Officials indicated that they are expecting the figure of investments and MoUs will be higher this time and will cross Rs 25 lakh crore mark. As many as 157 MoUs in the education sector will be signed during Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which include big ticket investments of Rs 1,000 crore each for setting up two private universities. The 157 investment intentions approved by the state include seven for setting up private universities, eight for start-ups and research institutes, 18 for skill development and knowledge centres and 103 educational institutes, he said here.

(With PTI inputs)