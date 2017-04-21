PM Narendra Modi to honour bureaucrats on Civil Services Day

Prime Minister Modi will confer the Prime Minister’s awards for Excellence in Public Administration to Districts and other Central and State organisations for effective implementation of Programmes and Innovation. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will honour bureaucrats for Excellence in Public Administration on the occasion of Civil Services Day in New Delhi today. Prime Minister Modi will confer the Prime Minister’s awards for Excellence in Public Administration to Districts and other Central and State organisations for effective implementation of Programmes and Innovation.

The awards have been instituted with a view to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts and Organizations of the Central and State governments for the welfare of common citizen.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after inaugurating the 11th Civil Services Day celebrations, in his address yesterday said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is focused on development and good governance and with the help of technology civil servants can improve service delivery mechanism.