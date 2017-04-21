  3. PM Narendra Modi to chair Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meet on Sunday

PM Narendra Modi to chair Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meet on Sunday

Since the government has done away with Five-Year Plans with effect from April 1, it is imperative that the new three- year action plan is put in place at the earliest to guide central ministries, departments and states to achieve the goal of the Vision 2030 document.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 21, 2017 5:40 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the upcoming meet of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council on Sunday, which is poised to draw up a 15-year development road map called Vision 2030. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the upcoming meet of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council on Sunday, which is poised to draw up a 15-year development road map called Vision 2030. The council, with all chief ministers on board, will also deliberate on the 3-year action plan and 7-year strategy to lay down short- and medium-term policy to accelerate economic development and address the issues hampering infrastructure growth relating to road, railways and power. The day-long meeting of the council, the apex decision making body, is to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 23, a senior official said. Apart from the action plan, the strategy and the vision document, the performance of 12th Five Year Plan (2012-17) is up for discussion.

Since the government has done away with Five-Year Plans with effect from April 1, it is imperative that the new three- year action plan is put in place at the earliest to guide central ministries, departments and states to achieve the goal of the Vision 2030 document. The 12th Five-Year Plan, the last in the series, was terminated on March 31. The new three-year action plan will provide in detail the government’s expenditure classification on the basis of capital and revenue categories. The government has also scrapped the classification of Plan and non-Plan expenditure. The policy-making body has been mandated to come up with a 15-year vision document for a period up to 2030, which will be co-terminus with sustainable development goals.

Also Watch:

The NITI Aayog has also been working on a 7-year strategy for 2017-18 to 2023-24 to convert the vision document into implementable policy and action as part of the National Development Agenda. It has also prepared a draft of the 3-year action plan for 2017-18 to 2019-20, which will be aligned with the 14th Finance Commission award period.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top