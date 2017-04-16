PM Narendra Modi to begin two-day Surat visit with roadshow

The roadshow will stretch over an 11-kilometre patch between airport and the Circuit House. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence his two-day Gujarat visit by holding a roadshow in Surat later today. The roadshow will stretch over an 11-kilometre patch between the airport and the Circuit House. As a part of its preparation, an 11-kilometre saree depicting schemes launched by the Central Government has been displayed on the road. Expressing excitement over his visit, Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter page to say, “My gratitude to all those who are participating in the various programmes. Visiting the vibrant city of Surat is a matter of great joy.” Prime Minister Modi will also visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where he will inaugurate the government projects and distribute sanction letters to the beneficiaries of various government initiatives.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation of various irrigation schemes and inaugurate a drinking water scheme that will benefit people living in Tapi district. At another programme in Bajipura tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate SUMUL cattle field plant and lay foundation stone for other projects at SUMUL Dairy. He will also inaugurate a multi-speciality hospital at Katargam and a diamond manufacturing unit at Ichhapore in Surattomorrow.

In Botad, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Phase 1 (Link-2) of SAUNI Yojana & lay foundation stone of Phase 2 (Link 2) of SAUNI Yojana. He will also witness the historic welcoming of the waters of the Narmada into the Krishna Sagar Lake. This is Prime Minister Modi’ second visit to his home state. The earlier one was in March, when he had visited Gandhinagar to address women sarpanchs across the country on the occasion of International Women’s Day.