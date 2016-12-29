  3. PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on New Year’s Eve: Check out the wackiest takes on Twitter

Chuck your New Year plans because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has plans of his own and they will impinge on your time.

News emerged today that Modi will be addressing the nation, probably about demonetisation, on December 31. (PTI)

All excited for your New Year’s Eve party? Well, chuck those plans because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has plans of his own and they will impinge on your time. News emerged today that Modi will be addressing the nation, probably about demonetisation, on December 31 (because nothing starts out a night of partying like being reminded that you’re going to wait at the bank for four hours tomorrow). The speech will take place at 7:30 pm and ever since the bombshell of demonetisation happened in November, people are a little more wary of the PM’s speeches. Of course, Twitter can always be trusted to make the best (or worst) of any situation and it wasn’t long before the social network was filled with some amazing jibes.

Most Tweeple were concerned about how a speech that’s probably going to have very little good news for anyone wasn’t the best way to start 2017. “Modi is so sadistic that he wouldn’t allow anyone to celebrate New Year. Suffocating,” one user wrote. Another added, “Mitron,PM Modi to address the nation on New Year’s eve. Run for cover..Lets see what the Jumla Richter scale records this time around.” Not quite the ‘acche din’ that people were hoping for, another user wrote, “Ppl that are planning new year’s Eve, gentle reminder. Modi will address the nation on 31st dec. Guess you can hardly wait, right?”

Some people were trying to guess what his speech could be about, making bizarre guesses like, “For all we know, @narendramodi could just say, “Mitron, is 31st December se, 31st December legal New Year nahi manaya jaega.” #Modi.” Another wrote, “Modi’s Speech on 31st December at 7:30: Hata saavan ki ghata.. Aao mitro lets Partyyyyyyy!”

With Modi’s self-imposed 50-day deadline for demonetisation fast approaching, we’re assuming people will be glued to their TV sets to watch to see what lies in store for the cash-flow crisis. Check out some more reactions on the social media:

