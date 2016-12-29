PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on New Year’s Eve: Check out the wackiest takes on Twitter

News emerged today that Modi will be addressing the nation, probably about demonetisation, on December 31. (PTI)

All excited for your New Year’s Eve party? Well, chuck those plans because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has plans of his own and they will impinge on your time. News emerged today that Modi will be addressing the nation, probably about demonetisation, on December 31 (because nothing starts out a night of partying like being reminded that you’re going to wait at the bank for four hours tomorrow). The speech will take place at 7:30 pm and ever since the bombshell of demonetisation happened in November, people are a little more wary of the PM’s speeches. Of course, Twitter can always be trusted to make the best (or worst) of any situation and it wasn’t long before the social network was filled with some amazing jibes.

Most Tweeple were concerned about how a speech that’s probably going to have very little good news for anyone wasn’t the best way to start 2017. “Modi is so sadistic that he wouldn’t allow anyone to celebrate New Year. Suffocating,” one user wrote. Another added, “Mitron,PM Modi to address the nation on New Year’s eve. Run for cover..Lets see what the Jumla Richter scale records this time around.” Not quite the ‘acche din’ that people were hoping for, another user wrote, “Ppl that are planning new year’s Eve, gentle reminder. Modi will address the nation on 31st dec. Guess you can hardly wait, right?”

Some people were trying to guess what his speech could be about, making bizarre guesses like, “For all we know, @narendramodi could just say, “Mitron, is 31st December se, 31st December legal New Year nahi manaya jaega.” #Modi.” Another wrote, “Modi’s Speech on 31st December at 7:30: Hata saavan ki ghata.. Aao mitro lets Partyyyyyyy!”

With Modi’s self-imposed 50-day deadline for demonetisation fast approaching, we’re assuming people will be glued to their TV sets to watch to see what lies in store for the cash-flow crisis. Check out some more reactions on the social media:

“What are ur plans for new year’s?”

Us: Nothing will go to a party somewhere

Modi Ji: “Aaj se do hazaar ke note sirf ek kagaz ka tukda hai” — Gautam (@gautamverma23) December 29, 2016

@suhelseth May b sale of liquor is stacked and new year eve bookings in hotels and clubs cancelled. Jaldi so ja nahin to Modi aa jayega. — Andleeb Z. Naqvi (@andleebznaqvi) December 29, 2016

Mitron… Rs 2000 note will cease to exist as legal tender. Happy new year… 50 days more…Modi ji on 31st Dec 7:30PM — संजीव झांब (@SanjeevJhamb) December 29, 2016

#BREAKING PM Narendra Modi to address nation before the dawn of the New Year

Obama : nautanki Sala ye nahi sudhrega…. pic.twitter.com/A9om3TYbeV — ANGRY व्यंग्य MAN (@sagartank) December 29, 2016

AAP shud call a protest outside Jantar Mantar on 31st in advance against any announcement Modi makes and have a new year bash simultaneously — Archish Srinivasan (@archish85) December 29, 2016

Taking my words back. Modi ji fills the void by announcing another speech to the nation on New Year’s Eve. Brace yourselves people. — Abhijeet Somani (@abhijeetps) December 29, 2016

After hearing that Modi ji is going to address the nation on new year*

Common man: pic.twitter.com/gVwWxirHRD — Super Commando Dhruv (@Eaglesiar) December 29, 2016

Please celebrate your new year on 31st before 7.30 pm as Modi speech at 8. Pata nahi fir happy new year hoga ya sirf new year. — Darshan Mehta (@darshanetnow) December 29, 2016

Enough yaar.हद होती है किसी चीज़ की. बोलना है तो Parliament में बोलो.तंग आ गए है वही बकवास सुन सुन के

Modi to address nation on new year eve — Raj Damle (@rajwowraj) December 29, 2016

Modi to give a speech on NYE? If you find any person high even after hearing the speech, I want to know kaunse theke se pee hai!! — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) December 29, 2016