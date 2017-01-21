PM Narendra Modi to address Combined Commanders Conference in Dehradun today

Election Commission has warned the central government of conducting any media related activities.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) in Dehradun later today. Hosted at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), the day-long event will see participation of all army commanders and their equivalents from the Air Force and the Navy. This will be first such conference for three military commanders after taking over as the chiefs of their services last year. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar will also be present at the conference. PM Modi is expected to spend nearly six hours at the conference. Meanwhile, with the Model Code of Conduct already in place in Uttarakhand, the Election Commission has warned the central government of conducting any media related activities. In a letter to Defence Secretary, EC has said that no announcement about serving or retired servicemen be made which can influence voters during the event. The conference surgical strikes across the Line of Control, the prevailing situation on the LoC, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and the emerging security situation. The EC conditions had come after the Indian National Congress complained to the Commission that the Bharatiya Janata Party may use the event to influence former and serving defence personnel to gain an upper hand in the five poll-bound states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa.