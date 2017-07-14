PM Narendra Modi third most trusted leader in world with 73 pct people reposing faith in him; beats Donald Trump

India is at third position on “Trust in government” chart, following Indonesia, which is at second position with around 79 per cent people’s confidence.

In a positive news for PM Narendra Modi, the NDA government has been ranked as third most trusted by its people, a report published by OECD says. The findings have been published in its Government at a Glance report 2017, which makes an analysis “the latest available data on public administrations” across countries. India is at the third position on “Trust in government” chart, following Indonesia, which is at second position with around 79 per cent people’s confidence. While Switzerland has been placed at the top with a whopping 80 per cent people having trust in their government. The report says that word trust depicts the “positive perception about the actions of an individual or an organisation”. It further states that the “positive perception” is largely determined “by subjective assessment of individuals”. The report further says that trust in government may lead to “effectiveness of government” and “economic development”. “Trust in government leads to greater compliance with regulations and the tax system, facilitates social and political consensus, enhances the acceptance of policies that call for short-term sacrifices by citizens, and mobilises citizen engagement to enable open and inclusive governance processes,” it says.

The report further says that the US Government led by Donald Trump has faith of a mere 30 per cent people, while UK Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys the support of 41 per cent people. The government of South Korea, which has faced massive corruption scandals following the impeachment of Prime Minister Park Geun-hye, lies at the bottom with only 25 per cent people having confidence in their government. As per the report, the data is based on “proportional stratified probability sampling” and a sample size of around 1000 citizens for most countries is used for the purpose.