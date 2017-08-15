PM Narendra Modi thanks Donald Trump for uniting world against North Korea

President Trump further welcomed the first ever shipment of American crude oil to India, which will occur from Texas this month, pledging that the United States would continue to be a reliable, long-term supplier of energy. (Reuters)

In the phone call, Trump and Prime Minister Modi also resolved to enhance peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new 2-by-2 ministerial dialogue that will elevate their strategic consultations. “As the leaders of two of the world’s largest and fastest-growing major economies, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi looked forward to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this November. President Trump has asked Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump to lead the United States summit delegation,” the White House said in a statement.

Trump has reiterated his bellicose rhetoric on North Korea and warned Kim Jong Un that if any of the U.S. territory is attacked, he “will truly regret it.”

“This man will not get away with what he is doing,” Trump said. “If he utters one threat in the form of an overt threat … or if he does anything with respect to Guam, or any place else that is an American territory or an America ally, he will truly regret it and he will regret it fast.”

“I hope they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said. And what I said is what I mean,” Trump said, adding that his statements’ significance was “pretty obvious” and his administration is looking “very carefully” at possible future actions against North Korea.

Appreciate the warm felicitations from @POTUS, who called this evening to convey Independence Day greetings. Thank you @realDonaldTrump. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2017

However, North Korea has called Trump’s warning of “fire and fury” against Pyongyang a “load of nonsense.” According to state-run news agency KCNA, North Korea’s military said in a statement that only “absolute force” can work on someone as “bereft of reason” as Trump.