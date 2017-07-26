PM Narendra Modi tells BJP MPs to keep nationalist, patriotic fervour alive at parliamentary party meeting

PM said there should be programmes and campaigns to remind youngsters about the sacrifices of our predecessors and freedom fighters. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the election of Ram Nath Kovind as the President of India is a “significant milestone” in the party’s journey and he also urged BJP MPs to launch programmes that would keep the “nationalist and patriotic fervour” alive. Hours before Kovind took oath as the 14th Indian President, addressing party MPs at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the journey which was started by Syama Prasad Mookerjee and during which lakhs of people sacrificed everything, has reached a significant milestone today as the new president takes oath, as per Indian Express. Mookerjee was the founder of the Jana Sangh, the predecessor of BJP.

Modi’s comments assume significance as Kovind is the first BJP leader to occupy the highest constitutional position. As a part of “sankalp yatra” or pledge march between August 15-30, Modi has asked party MPs to take up three causes relating to welfare of the poor, social harmony and good governance with the deadline for completion of these tasks by 2022 – 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. Reminding his MPs about the success of Tiranga Yatra last year, Prime Minister Modi also asked his party men to hold a 15-day long ‘sankalp yatra’ on the lines of Tiranga Yatra so that the lives of people can be improved in all parts of the country, said Ananth Kumar, according to the Hindu.

PM said there should be programmes and campaigns to remind youngsters about the sacrifices of our predecessors and freedom fighters,” a BJP leader was quoted as saying by IE. Urging all MPs to be present for the vice-presidential poll on August 5, Modi said they should avoid mistakes which might make their votes invalid. Modi while referring to the incident in which six Congress MPs were suspended from the house for five days said it was “a shameful behaviour” from the Opposition. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in the meeting, expressed concern over “misinformation being spread about GST,” and said officials from the ministry would be present in Parliament during the monsoon session for any clarification on GST, the report added.