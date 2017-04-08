PM Narendra Modi targets Pakistan, says ‘Ideology promoting terror is obstructing South Asia’s development’

In a reference to Pakistan without naming it, PM Narendra Modi said there is a third type of mentality that keeps terrorism above humanity. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that there is an ideology in South Asia which promotes terrorism, and thus obstructs growth in the whole region. At an event to honour martyrs of the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war, he said there were three main ideologies in South Asia at present. “Our region is defined by three ideologies, which are a reflection of the thinking of the society and government. One thought is focused on economic development, to take all social groups along. Bangladesh is an example of this.

“The second thought is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (bringing everyone together for development)… Every neighbouring country of India should also prosper. Development of India alone will be incomplete,” said Modi.

In a reference to Pakistan without naming it, he said there is a third type of mentality that keeps terrorism above humanity.

“There is a mentality in South Asia against this mindset… A mindset that promotes terrorism, which has a value system which is not based on humanity, but on violence and extremism.

“The main aim is to spread terrorism. A mindset in which policy makers feel terrorism is bigger than humanity, destruction is bigger than creation and betrayal is bigger than trust. This mentality is the biggest challenge to peace, social harmony and development. This mentality obstructs development in whole region,” Modi said, adding India and Bangladesh are its victims.

“We wish that citizens of all countries move towards development. But for this terrorism, and terrorist mentality has to be abandoned,” he added.

As tributes were paid to martyrs of the Bangladesh liberation war, Modi also said it was time to reject the mentality that led to the killing of thousands of innocent people.