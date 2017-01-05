PM Narendra Modi takes dig at Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap, says ‘You have become Kishan Kanhaiya’

PM Modi, today, shared the dais with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his ally RJD President Lalu Prasad. (PTI)

Following the peculiar get up by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav at the New Year day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mocked Tej Pratap saying that he has become ‘Krishna’. Attending the concluding function of the 350th Prakash Parva of 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh in Patna, PM Modi, today, shared the dais with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his ally RJD President Lalu Prasad. According to a report by NDTV, the Prime Minister took a dig at Lalu’s son taunting him on the New Year day attire.

Earlier, during the first day of the year, Lalu’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav, to mark his celebration for the new year, dressed up as Lord Krishna, playing flute, with his father’s beloved cows in the background. Wearing a blue jacket and a black shawl with a red head gear with a peacock feather on the top, the Bihar Health Minister, a devotee of Lord Krishna claimed that he was offered the attire by a disciple of Krishna.

In a big turn of words, BJP supremo PM Modi, today, showered fulsome praise on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for launching a movement against liquor and appealed to all to make prohibition a grand success, weeks after he lauded the JD(U) chief for supporting demonetisation.

“I greet Nitish Kumar from the core of my heart for launching a campaign against liquor,” the PM said as Nitish and his ally RJD President Lalu Prasad shared the dais with him during the concluding function of 350th Prakash Parva of 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh here.

“But, this work (prohibition) would not be a grand success only by efforts of Nitish Kumar or one party. All the political parties, social organisations and citizens have to participate in it to make it a ‘jan-jan ka andolan’ (peoples movement),” Modi said.

The PM’s mention of prohibition came in response to the Bihar Chief Minister’s request to him to spread prohibition across the country. Fulfilling its poll promise, Nitish Kumar government had imposed total prohibition in Bihar. Kumar in his address mentioned that Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat had successfully carried prohibition which has been in force in the western state since its inception.

