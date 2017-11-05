PM Narendra Modi takes dig at critics

PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the Opposition for being cynical about India’s jump in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking, saying some of those who were once part of the multilateral body are now questioning its ranking. Modi said: “The people questioning India’s good show on the ease of doing business index are the ones who have themselves worked at World Bank. I have not even seen the World Bank building, but know India is on the

right track.”

He added, “I want to tell them that had they done the kind of work we have, this achievement would have come during their tenure itself.” The Prime Minister said, incidentally, the World Bank started ranking economies on ease of doing business since 2004, and everybody knows who was ruling this country between 2004 and 2014 when India was ranked dismally. By contrast, in the last three years, India’s ranking has gone up 42 notches, he stressed.