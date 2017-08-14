PM Narendra Modi speaks to CM Nitish Kumar over Bihar flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the flood situation in the state and assured him of all support from the Centre to mitigate the situation.(Representative Image: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the flood situation in the state and assured him of all support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. The situation is being monitored closely, the prime minister said. “My thoughts are with all those affected by floods in parts of Bihar,” Modi said. “Centre assures all support to Bihar government to mitigate the flood situation. Teams of @NDRFHQ are in Bihar for rescue and relief work,” the PMO tweeted.

Due to rains in the catchment areas of Nepal and Seemanchal district, rivers like Mahananda and Kankai in Bihar have swelled leading to floods in four districts. The chief minister had demanded an additional deployment of 10 companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the state, besides deployment of the Indian Air Force’s helicopters to carry out relief-and-rescue operations.