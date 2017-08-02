PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi condole demise of Santosh Mohan Dev

Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi has also expressed her condolences and said that Santosh Mohan Dev’s immense contribution to build the party in the Northeast. (Source: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of senior Congress leader and former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev on Wednesday. He took to Twitter and said, “My thoughts are with the family and supporters of Shri Santosh Mohan Dev in this hour of grief: PM” Meanwhile, Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi has also expressed her condolences and said that Dev’s immense contribution to build the party in the Northeast, right from the grassroots level would always be remembered. “In a political career spanning five decades, Dev held numerous crucial political assignments in the Congress party and in the Government including that of a Union Cabinet Minister. His immense contribution to build the party in the Northeast, right from the grassroots level would always be remembered,” she said. She further expressed her solidarity with his family and supporters, particularly Congress MP Sushmita Dev. “His death is an irreparable loss to the nation. I express solidarity with his family and supporters, particularly Congress MP Sushmita Dev. I pray for peace of the departed soul,” she added.