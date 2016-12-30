PM Narendra Modi slaps ‘BHIM’ app on critics who call him anti-dalit, ahead of UP election 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of a new mobile app ‘Bhim’ to encourage e-transactions at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched ‘BHIM’ or ‘Bharat Interface for Money’ app to simplify digital payments for citizens belonging to all classes. The Aadhar-based app, he said, would allow people to transact even with their fingerprints when it becomes fully functional.

Smartly named after Dalit icon and the Father of Indian Constitution, Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the app comes with a huge political message, the BJP would try to bank on in the upcoming Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the announcement of demonetisaion on November 8, PM Modi has been constantly in the firing range of the opposition and several other sections of society. Some political leaders even dubbed demonetisation as an “anti-Dalit,” “anti-Muslim” and “anti-Poor” move.

However, PM Modi never seems to be under any kind of pressure and claims poor would benefit the most with demonetisation and the subsequent push for a cashless economy.

On digital transactions, one of the criticism Modi government has been facing is the fact that not all people have mobile phones. So, how can they do digital transactions? However, with the launch of BHIM, PM Modi has attempted to silence the critics. He said that after security testings in the next two weeks, the BHIM app would even allow people to make payments with their fingerprints.

“In two weeks,w we ill make one more accomplishment. Its security is being worked on. It will empower BHIM and you will only require your thumb impressions to pay,” PM Modi said after launching the app today.

ALSO READ: How to use bhim app: Modi government’s Aadhaar-based cashless payments app

“The country has got the best gift for 2017 in the form of BHIM,” he added.

While the effectiveness of BHIM app would be known in the coming weeks, the name of the app would immediately attract crores of fans and followers of Ambedkar, more so in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh where Ambedkar has emerged not just as a Dalit icon but a face to do politics on.

Launching the app, Modi heaped praise on the life and works of Ambedkar. Modi even established a connect between technology and Ambedkar’s life goal to uplift the poor. “The life mantra of Dr Ambedkar was to work for the upliftment of the poor. And the biggest power of technology is that it can empower the poor,” he said.

If successful, BHIM’s popularity may decide the fortunes of parties in Uttar Pradesh. What strategy the opposition would make to berate BHIM would be, however, interesting to watch.

(Inputs from agency)