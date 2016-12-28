PM Narendra Modi should step down if he has ethical responsibility: Nationalist Congress Party

The NCP on Wednesday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation, while stating that the latter should step down from his post if he has some ethical responsibility. (ANI)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation, while stating that the latter should step down from his post if he has some ethical responsibility.

“If the Prime Minister has least sense of ethical and moral responsibilities then he should be ready to step down. The entire opposition demand this,” NCP leader Majeed Memon told ANI.

Memon said that despite internal differences, all the parties stood together to oppose the government’s demonetisation move.

“The Prime Minister had promised that problems will diminish and the poor will bear the brunt only for 50 days but now when it is closing in the Prime Minister is gradually changing his goal post,” he added.

The Congress Party yesterday held an anti-demonetisation meeting which was attended by all the opposition parties except the Left, Janata Dal (United) and NCP.

Eight opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress also demanded for the Prime Minister’s resignation. “Even if after 50 days, things will not change. Will the Prime Minister resign?” asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the meeting.