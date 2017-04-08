PM Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate Khulna-Kolkata Maitree Express train between India and Bangladesh

Prime Minster Narendra Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (Source: Twitter)

The Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is currently in India inaugurated the Khulna-Kolkata Maitree Express along with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will run between the two countries. The inauguration was done through video conferencing along with the inauguration of a road connectivity project. “Building the ties that bind, one step at a time. The two leaders inaugurate two rails and a road connectivity project via video conf,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Khulna-Kolkata Maitree Express was inaugurated which will run from Khulna (Bangladesh) to Kolkata via Petropole-Benapole (Bangladesh). Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka bus service was also inaugurated on the occasion. The trial runs of the bus service were conducted on October 30-31 last year. It will be further extended to Dhaka as requested by Bangladesh.

Commemorating an extraordinary figure & honouring #IndiaBangladesh friend’p. The leaders dedicate a road in Delhi to memory of Bangabandhu — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) April 8, 2017

There was the inauguration of Radhikapur-Birol rail link and flagging off a cargo consignment of High-Speed Diesel from Numaligarh Refinery Limited. It is the fourth rail link to be operational between the two nations. It will reduce the cost of freight by half as the distance covered will be shorter. The two leaders also released the Hindi translation of founding leader of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s ‘The Unfinished Memoirs.

“An invaluable glimpse into the life of an inspiring leader. The leaders release Hindi translation of Bangabandhu’s ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’,” Baglay tweeted. Prime Minister Modi also wished the people of Bangladesh on the upcoming new year and noted that Hasina’s visit marks a golden era in India-Bangladesh friendship. Shaping the future of bilateral ties, Prime Minister Modi and the Bangladesh Prime Minister led delegation level talks. Strengthening all-round cooperation, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of four agreements/MoUs out of 22 signed in a wide range of bilateral relations.

(with input from agency)