PM Narendra Modi set to taunt Rahul Gandhi in this unique manner after BJP wins Amethi in UP civic polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress has lost Rahul Gandhi parliamentary constituency Amethi during the UP civic polls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to taunt him in a unique fashion. PM will reportedly meet the party’s two winning candidates from Amethi in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, December 5. Reports suggest the move to meet Mahesh Pratap, the Jais Nagar Palika Parishad chairperson-elect and Chandrama, the Amethi Nagar panchayat chairperson-elect is being seen as a ‘message to Rahul’ ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state of Gujarat. This move can be seen as a strong message as only these two candidates have been invited to meet the PM – BJP has won 70 nagar Palika Parishad chairs along with 100 Nagar panchayat chairs.

Party sources suggest that the group of winning candidates may be taken to campaign in Gujarat too. However, the party has officially denied using the opportunity to target Rahul. A BJP leader while talking about the same was quoted saying, “Congress’s Yuvraj (prince) is moving about Gujarat without caring about his own Lok Sabha constituency. The upcoming meeting of PM with the newly-elected chairpersons will be a message aimed at the Congress vice-president.”

While talking about the meeting of PM Modi with the newly elected mayors, BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “The prime minister is a representative from UP (Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency) and is a part of team UP. Party’s newly-elected mayors had expressed their wish to celebrate the victory by meeting the PM and seek his blessing and guidance. That meeting will be on December 5.” Chandrama, the Amethi Nagar panchayat chairperson-elect, when asked about the meeting, said that she had not yet received any information on the meeting. However, the party sources have stated that the two will meet the PM on Tuesday. Also, it is being reported that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party state president Mahendra Nath Pandey are reported to accompany the 14 elected BJP mayors to Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency Amethi comprises of Gauriganj and Jais municipal boards along with Amethi and Musafirkhana nagar panchyats. While Congress candidate Geeta finished fourth among 12 in Gauriganj. Chandrama Devi defeated Independent candidate Laik Ahmed by 1,075 votes on the Amethi nagar panchayat seat.