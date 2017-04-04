PM Narendra Modi says Centre’s approach to poverty alleviation is ‘comprehensive and not isolated’

PM Narendra Modi said government’s approach towards poverty alleviation is comprehensive and not isolated. (Source: PTI)

Responding to a series of tweets on the social media platform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday evening that his government’s approach towards poverty alleviation is comprehensive and not isolated. He also stated that all the schemes proposed and executed by the BJP government are aimed towards achieving this goal. His tweet came in response to a follower’s post who praised the Prime Minister for the Ujjwala scheme that provides subsidized LPG to the poor people after it crossed the Rs 2 crore mark. “Our approach to poverty alleviation is comprehensive and not isolated. All key schemes are aimed at eliminating poverty,” he said.

Our approach to poverty alleviation is comprehensive not isolated. All key schemes are aimed at eliminating poverty. http://t.co/vRbnpJ0gO7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2017

Good point on implementation. It is as vital as the scheme itself. Implementation & ground level reach of Ujjwala Yojana is commendable. http://t.co/iknFiHEbN6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2017

Several women, particularly poor women in rural areas have been sharing the transformative impact of Ujjwala Yojana. http://t.co/pwZb0F9ZKP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2017

Another follower praised the PM by saying this scheme has changed the lives of people. His tweet read as, “This Yojna is very special, it has changed lives of those who lives undr poverty. Thanks PM for effective implementation of it.” Responding to this, the Prime Minister said implementation and ground level reach of Ujjwala Yojana is commendable. He posted a tweet which read as, “Good point on implementation. It is as vital as the scheme itself. Implementation & ground level reach of Ujjwala Yojana is commendable.”

The blessings and wishes didn’t end here as one tweet said several women will benefit a lot from this scheme. Replying to that, PM Modi said, “Several women, particularly poor women in rural areas have been sharing the transformative impact of Ujjwala Yojana.” The scheme was launched by the Indian government on 1st May last year with an aim to replace wood-based cooking with LPG-based kitchens. This ambitious social welfare scheme was launched from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian government aims to provide such subsidized connections to 5 crore households under this program.