PM Narendra Modi says apply science to solve problems like Delhi air pollution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demanded more from scientific community. He has also pitched for applying science to solve problems faced by the countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demanded more from scientific community. He has also pitched for applying science to solve problems faced by the countries, according to Indian Express report. He said this while an with Secretaries of scientific departments yesterday. PM Modi had said he was disappointed over the fact that the scientific community had not fully lived up to its potential, the report said. PM Modi has raised the issue of air pollution in New Delhi. It has been learned that he had cited Israel to point out contribution of science behind that country’s progress.

“He said the scientists have an immense duty towards the country, much more than perhaps they themselves realise… And while basic science research was all very good, and there was need to invest effort and money in basic research, scientists must also be able to come out with solutions to societal problems. He stressed a lot on translational research,” according to IE report.

PM Modi had said that grassroots innovations are happening in various parts of the country. He asked scientists to ensure that these are properly documented and scaled up to be used by a larger community. PM had said he was yet to see the scientific community unitedly focusing their energies on finding a solution, the report said.

PM Modi exhorted that scientists and the institutions they run must engage with the youth and inspire them to take up science as their career. He even told them to offer leadership positions to young scientists.