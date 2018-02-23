PM Narendra Modi runs 90% commission government, says Siddaramaiah

“It’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi who runs a ’90 per cent commission sarkar’ in Delhi. He should prove the charge that our government takes 10 per cent commission,” Siddaramaiah said here. (PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dubbed the NDA government a ’90 per cent commission sarkar’, retaliating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s taunt that the ruling Congress government in the state was a ’10 per cent commission sarkar’. “It’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi who runs a ’90 per cent commission sarkar’ in Delhi. He should prove the charge that our government takes 10 per cent commission,” Siddaramaiah said here. Addressing BJP rallies in Mysuru on February 19 and in Bengaluru on February 4, Modi said Karnataka is ruled by a 10 per cent commission Sarkar. Replying to a motion of thanks to the address Governor Vajubhai R. Vala delivered on February 5 to the joint session of the legislature, Sidddaramaiah told the legislators in the assembly that the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state was the most corrupt one from 2008 to 2013, with three chief ministers in five years.

“PM Modi should give evidence on the charges he levelled against our government. Let him prove that we take commission. If he says we take 10 per cent cut, then his government takes 90 per cent commission,” asserted Siddaramaiah on the 6th day of the 10-day budget session in Vidhana Soudha. Accusing the Prime Minister of indulging in shoot and scoot, the Chief Minister said it was Modi who revelled in ‘hit and run’ tactic during his visits to the state for addressing his party’s (BJP) rally’

“The BJP has failed to prove the charges Modi and its leaders made against our government and me. Otherwise, they should withdraw them and apologise to the people of the state for insulting them,” said Siddaramiah. Locking horns with the Chief Minister, opposition BJP leader in the assembly Jagadish Shettar alleged the ruling Congress government was number one in corruption. “The people know what happened during the BJP’s 5-year misrule, when the rich mining district Ballari was turned into a republic by its members,” recalled Siddaramaiah. Protesting against the Chief Minister’s remarks, the BJP members staged a walkout amid noisy scenes.